NORRIS, Gerald R.



So God Made A Farmer



Gerald R. Norris, 74, Oxford was called home to help with the harvest October 24, 2020, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. He was born on the Oxford Township family farm on January 3, 1946, as the first baby of the year. He was the son of the late Carl and Anna Belle



(Cornelius) Norris. He married Pamela (Campbell) Norris on September 16, 1967. He is survived by his wife Pam; son,



Denver and his wife Bonnie; son David and his wife Krista, grandson Dalton and granddaughter Karley Rae; sister



Barbara (Ondus) Hendricks, all of Oxford; and nephews and special cousins. Gerald was a lifelong resident and farmer of the Oxford area. He was a 1964 graduate of Talawanda High School. He was active in the FFA, serving as Chapter President and later as an active member of the Talawanda FFA Alumni. Gerald was a huge supporter of Talawanda Athletics serving as Athletic Booster President, football meal dad and grandpa, football equipment helper, and supporter of the early days of the Bantam Football program. He also served on the Talawanda Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. In 2014, he was inducted into the Talawanda Athletic Hall of Fame as the



recipient of the Heart and Spirit Award. He loved watching his sons, grandson, and all their friends represent the Talawanda Braves on the gridiron. He also enjoyed watching the budding soccer career of Karley Rae. As a purebred Yorkshire breeder, he was also an active and avid supporter of the swine industry. He supported the Butler County Fair and swine program for decades. For his conservation farming practices, he



received the Butler County Outstanding Conservationist Cooperator of the Year award. He was an advisor of the



Oxford Township Livestock 4-H Club and served as a member of the Butler County 4-H Committee. He was also the recipient of the Ed Zorn Memorial Award for the family's contributions to the Butler County Extension program. So God made a



farmer in Gerald Norris. He plowed deep and straight in the Oxford Community. His quick laugh and big smile will be missed. A private family cremation service will be held. The family will plan a celebration of life later due to COVID-19. Donations can be made in Gerald's name to the Talawanda FFA Alumni or Oxford Life Squad. Ogle and Paul R. Young



Funeral Home is serving the family.

