NORMAN, Roger W.



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away on February 2, 2022. He was born in Oneida, Tennessee, on May 29, 1945, to the late Walter and Macel Norman. He enjoyed singing, especially at church. His pride and joy was Cashmere, his friend, Linda's dog. He also enjoyed traveling, often visiting the Smoky Mountains. In addition to his



parents, Roger was preceded in death by the mother of his



children, Brenda Norman; great-grandson: Patrick; and his



siblings: Harold, Holland, Carroll, Ronnie, and Charlene. His memory will be cherished by his children: Jerry Norman,



Cheryl (Robert) Allen and Deanna (Brian) Smart; grandchildren: Brett Scherack, Jennifer Baumgardner, Justin (Angel) Smart, Jessica (Paul) Kleinhenz, and Amanda Whitaker; great-grandchildren: Chrissy, Kailey, Justin Jr., Kelsey, Jason, Kamryn, Kaydance, Skylah, Paul, Silas, and Jack; great-great-grandson: Hudson; sister: Helen Blair; special friend, Linda Conner; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. A burial will



follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

