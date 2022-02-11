Hamburger icon
NORMAN, Roger

NORMAN, Roger W.

Age 76, of Dayton, passed away on February 2, 2022. He was born in Oneida, Tennessee, on May 29, 1945, to the late Walter and Macel Norman. He enjoyed singing, especially at church. His pride and joy was Cashmere, his friend, Linda's dog. He also enjoyed traveling, often visiting the Smoky Mountains. In addition to his

parents, Roger was preceded in death by the mother of his

children, Brenda Norman; great-grandson: Patrick; and his

siblings: Harold, Holland, Carroll, Ronnie, and Charlene. His memory will be cherished by his children: Jerry Norman,

Cheryl (Robert) Allen and Deanna (Brian) Smart; grandchildren: Brett Scherack, Jennifer Baumgardner, Justin (Angel) Smart, Jessica (Paul) Kleinhenz, and Amanda Whitaker; great-grandchildren: Chrissy, Kailey, Justin Jr., Kelsey, Jason, Kamryn, Kaydance, Skylah, Paul, Silas, and Jack; great-great-grandson: Hudson; sister: Helen Blair; special friend, Linda Conner; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. A burial will

follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

