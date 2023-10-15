Norman, Robert "Bob" Lee



Robert Lee Norman "Bob", 77, of Enon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 8th, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bob's final moments were graced by the presence of his family and friends, who surrounded him with love and comfort. He was born October 19th, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Harold A. and Audrey M. (Engler) Norman. Bob graduated in 1964 from Greenon High School and Wright State University in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in education. He spent his career at South High School as a government teacher and retired after 30 years. He also worked at Sears and real estate appraisal work for many years. Bob was a volunteer fireman/paramedic with German Township for several years. He was a member of Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge #421 for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church. Bob loved talking over current events, working on his computer, listening to his police scanner and watching football. Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 18 years, Patricia Norman; children: Chad Norman (Mindy), Geoff Norman, Jered Johnson (Abby) and Jessie Boomershine (Duane Borders); two brothers: David Norman (Sharon) and Dana Norman (Cindi); grandchildren: Andrew & Nathan Norman, Avery Norman, Emma & Elana Boomershine, Kayla Borders and Hayden & Gwynne Rohde and his beloved dog, Ruby Jean and many nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13th, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Masonic services at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





