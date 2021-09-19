NORMAN, Leon VAN

VAN NORMAN, Leon Wesley



98 years old, went to his eternal heavenly home on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from his home in Beavercreek, Ohio.



He was reunited with the love of his life, Sarah Coffield Van Norman whom he enjoyed over 64 years of marital bliss. He is survived by his three children and their families: Naomi



(Carlos) Becerra of Brownsburg, Indiana, Wayne (Jennifer)



Van Norman of San Jose, California, and Harrell (Loretta)



Van Norman of Beavercreek, Ohio; grandchildren: David Becerra, Audrey Van Norman, Brenna Van Norman, Cyrus (Roxanna) Van Norman, Aaron (Robin) Van Norman, Beth



(Andy) Banion, John Van Norman; great-grandchildren: Brooke Van Norman, Obadiah Van Norman, Silas Van Norman, Juniper Van Norman, Vera Van Norman, and Luther Van



Norman.



Leon was a faithful follower of his LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was no doubt welcomed into heaven with the words, "Well done my good and faithful servant."



Leon enjoyed a career of helping fellow veterans as an occupational therapist at VA Hospitals. Leon loved to share stories of his many adventures in the Navy as an aerial photographer in Alaska during WWII, before it became a state.



Leon had a real green thumb and gardening was his great joy. He loved to strike up a conversation with anybody, as he



never met a stranger. He also loved to play card games, rummy tile and backgammon, with family and friends. A thankful heart for all things and never complaining but satisfied in all things, Leon was a man of great faith and made weekly times of worship and praise the highlight of his life.



A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. at 2:00 pm. Visitation from 1:00 pm until the time of service on Saturday, October 2. Memorial gifts may be made to Celebrate Recovery Ministries, Be Hope Church.

