Nored, Vernon

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Nored, Vernon Jr. R. "Ricky"

Nored, Vernon Jr. (Ricky) born April 20, 1945, passed away April 19, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Dayton, OH 45417. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am with Father Francis Tandoh C.S.SP. officiating. Repast to follow at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

