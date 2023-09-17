Nordyke, Suzanne

Nordyke (Pflaum), Suzanne M.



Suzanne M. (Pflaum) Nordyke, "Susie," age 79 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 8, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Agnes Pflaum. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sheila; and brother, James. Susie is survived by her husband of 40 years, James; son, Michael F. Bates of Chandler, AZ; step daughter, Laurie A. Bennett of Gulf Breeze, FL; step son, Thomas C. Nordyke of Cedarville, OH; brother, Paul J. (Kathy) Pflaum of Louisville, TN. Susie was a beautiful spirit inside and out, cheerfully supporting anyone in need. She tirelessly devoted herself to caring for her sister, Sheila, for many years. Susie loved the beach, nature, and times spent on the family boat. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her, especially Jim and Michael. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



