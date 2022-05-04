NOONAN, James



James Noonan, age 85, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his residence surrounded by family on May 2, 2022. Jim was born October 25, 1936, in Toronto, Ohio, to Ralph



and Kathryn Noonan. In



Toronto, he married Barbara



Richardson, the love of his life, on June 13, 1959. Jim was a family man through and through, and a pillar of his community and the City of Hamilton. Jim was notorious for his selfless acts of kindness, altruistic nature, and unmeasurable generosity. It is frequent that Jim's family is stopped by strangers to tell stories of these defining



characteristics that helped them in times of need. Starting at the age of 13, Jim knew he was meant for the funeral



business. For more than 50 years, Jim was a calming force for countless people during their most tearful and turbulent times. Jim graduated from the College of Steubenville and the Cincinnati College of Embalming, spent the majority of his



career as the owner and director of Webb Noonan funeral home, and opened Noonan's party store upon retirement. Jim served on the Hamilton City Council (2001-2008) and as the Vice Mayor (2001-2004) of Hamilton, Ohio. He was a member of the The Presbyterian Church (served as a Deacon and



Elder), Hamilton Rotary Club (past President), Masonic Lodge, Funeral directors association (past President), and many more. He gave so much of his time serving others and his community without hesitation. In 1994, Jim funded the start of Encore Youth Theater. However, Jim's favorite time was in his golden years where he spent time traveling with friends, playing cards at the Monkeys and AMVETS, and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren. The biggest accomplishments in his life were his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Noonan; three children, Diane Noonan, Mark (Tammy) Noonan, Tom (Jackie) Noonan; grandchildren, TJ (Abigail) Noonan, Chelsea Noonan, Brett Noonan, Annelise Noonan (Hunter Meece); great-grandchildren, Kameron LaBoffe, Milly Noonan, and most recently Thomas James Noonan III aka Tripp, born April 29, 2022; siblings, Cindy (Chuck) Lewis, Bill (Sylvia) Noonan, Jackie Lawrence. Jim was preceded in death by granddaughter, Whitney Noonan,



parents, and several brothers and sisters. A visitation will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton, from 4-8 pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A private celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. The family expresses great appreciation to the staff at Kettering of Hamilton and Cincinnati Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Parkinson's foundation. Condolences may be left for the



family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

