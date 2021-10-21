journal-news logo
X

NOLDER, Sally

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NOLDER, Sally Ann

Age 83, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at

Trinity Community at Fairborn. She was born May 2, 1938, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Nolan Roy and Mae (Scoltock) Perry. Sally enjoyed studying genealogy, crocheting, and playing video games on her computer. She also loved spending time with her group of friends at the care

facility, known as "The Golden Girls." Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Barry) Moss of Escondido, CA, and Dawn Lee (Nicole Nock) Nolder of Centerville; son, Shawn Carl Nolder of Phoenix, AZ; siblings, George Perry, Robert Perry, Linda (Tom) Tharp, and Mary (Joe) Culverhouse; son-in-law, Robert Dutra; grandchildren;

Sebastian, Aileen, Alissa, Eric, Austin, Gino, Trina, Tristan, Greyson, JD, and Stephanie; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Lee Nolder, Sr.; daughter, Toni Lynn Nolder; son, Donald Lee Nolder, Jr.; two sisters,

Annabelle Alloway and Jane McCormick; brother,

Nolan Roy Perry, Jr.; and one granddaughter, Nicole Elizondo. You may express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DAVIS, George
2
CLARK, Kevin
3
COLLINS, Scott
4
CLARK, Deborah
5
CAMERON, David
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top