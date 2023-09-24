NOEL, Merrily



NOEL, Merrily, 59, of Centerville passed away on September 20, 2023, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Merrily was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 8, 1964 to Billie Leach Kinkade of Dayton and the late James Leach. She attended Oakwood High School and Plaza Three Academy in Phoenix, AZ. On November 5, 2005, she married Jeffrey Long. Merrily was preceded in death by her father, James W. Leach, and her nephew, Michael R. Mastbaum. In addition to her mother and husband, Merrily is survived by her sisters Gay (Thomas) Mastbaum and Joy Leach Forcier, both of Centerville; niece Sara (David) Thomas of Dayton; nephew Dr. Andrew (Lauren) Mastbaum of Metuchen, NJ; great-niece Margaret Thomas of Dayton; mother-in-law Judy Long of Huber Heights; as well as numerous extended family and many good friends. Merrily was a tireless advocate for animal rights and helped countless animals enjoy a better life. A talented singer, she touched thousands of hearts while performing with several bands throughout the Dayton area. Merrily's kindness, generosity, compassion, and fun-loving nature will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #104. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center.



