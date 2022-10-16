NOE (Schneider),



Rose Phyllis



Rose Phyllis (Schneider) Noe, age 94, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Atrium Medical Center. She was born May 8, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Conrad and Laveda (Gustin) Schneider. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Curtis Noe and her sister, Mary Louise Schneider.



Rose is survived by her three children, Karen Joy, Terrill Woosley, Martin (Andrea) Noe; five grandchildren, Megan, Christopher, Ellie, Julie and Adam; five great-grandchildren, Kaleah, Adrina, Kaison, Taylor and Violet. She is also survived by step-grandchildren and step- great grandchildren.



Rose was a 1946 Graduate of Carlisle High School and a life long Democrat.



Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2018, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.



The family suggests contributions in memory of Rose be made to a Local Food Bank.



