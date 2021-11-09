NOCK, Rosemary A.



Age 90, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2021, at Jamestown Place Health and Rehab. She was born on November 12, 1930, to O. Herbert and Lida Elam, the second youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings and their spouses, her husband, Don, whom she married in August 1950, her son, Robert and her son-in-law, Lee.



After graduating from high school in 1948, Rosemary, who wasn't fond of being called "Rosie", started teaching with a two-year Cadet certificate (due to a shortage of teachers) in 1950 at South Solon and Cedarville school districts. She later earned her bachelor's degree from Central State University and her Master's at Wright State University.



Rosemary began her career as a Kindergarten teacher at Greeneview South Elementary in 1967 after staying at home until her three children were all in school. She retired in 1991 after 27 years of teaching.



She loved children as attested by her many years of teaching them. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family scrapbooks that she created during weekend crops with her daughters are a testament to her love of family and friends. She loved playing Hand and Foot,



attending sporting events, volunteering with the Jamestown Historical Society, the Community Food Bank and St. Augustine's CLC. Rosemary especially enjoyed many trips to Manitoulin Island in Canada to visit the Graham family.



The family would like to thank Jamestown Place Health & Rehab for taking care of Rosemary for the past several years; especially Betty Abling, her favorite aide. Also, special thanks to her long-time friends, David and Shirley Harper for their visits, cards, and calls.



Rosemary is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Miley and Jane (Clancy) Cross, daughter-in-law Jonie Nock, grandchildren Jennifer (Wes) Napier, Heidi (Keith) Wheatcraft, Andrew (Whitlie) Nock, Jordan (Romina) Cross and Anna Nock and ten great-grandchildren: McKenna and Corbin Napier, Carter, Terrill, Jackson and Erestina Wheatcraft, Luca Nock, Noah Gray, Parker and Kylian Cross.



Visitation will be held on Friday, November 12 from 11:30 am -1:30 pm at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown immediately followed by a Celebration of Life service. Burial to follow at the Silvercreek II Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jamestown Community Food Pantry c/o United Methodist Church, Jamestown or the American Cancer Society.

