Penny Lucille (Cavell) Noble, age 65, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 18, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Penny was born on November 6, 1958, to Jack and Jeannine Cavell in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She later settled down in Ohio working for the Montgomery Board of Developmental Disabilities. It was there in Ohio that she met her husband, Richard Noble. Penny and Richard went on to have two children, Chelsea and Chad. Private services. Arrangements were entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

