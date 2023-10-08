Noble, Jason Raynard "Jay"



Noble, Jason Raynard (Jay) born December 14, 1959, to Willie Mae and Charles Noble in Dayton, OH. Jason was given his wings to fly and be with the Lord on August 31, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Mae and Charles Noble; Grandparents Ceola and Lee Calloway, Ann Noble; Brother Lee Calloway; Great-Nephew Isaiah Calloway. He leaves to cherish his memory, Daughter Mariah Hicks; Sons Jason Jr and Jaylin Noble; Sister Marion Jones; Nieces Nichelle Jones (Anthony) and Joy Calloway; Nephew Lamar Calloway (Michelle); Great-Nephews Anthony Hunter Jr and Elijah Calloway; Great-Nieces Alexis Hunter and Eliana Calloway; Grandchildren Dominic Washington and June Noble. Devoted friends Roland Reed, Duane Chase, Mike Williams, and a host of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 14 October 2023 at 1100 am, Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton OH 45409. Interment, Woodland Cemetery, Dayton Ohio.



