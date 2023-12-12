Noble, Carol

Noble (Sahler), Carol Jean "Jean"



Carol Jean Noble, age 89, of Cedarville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam "Bruz" Noble in 2003 and son, Sam "Chip" Noble in 2014 and great-grandson Owen Yoakum. She is survived by three children: Doug Noble and wife Paula, Deborah and husband Dick Shaw, Cathy and husband Marc Hollins, and daughter-in-law Debbie Noble. Eleven grandchildren also survive her: Nicholas (Kimberly) Shaw, Ryan (Sarah) Shaw, Sam Noble IV, Dan (Christi) Noble, Meredith Noble, William Hollins, Matthew Hollins, Sarah Hollins, Amy (Nick) Davidson, Bethanie (Jared) Yoakum and Douglas (Megan) Noble, as do ten great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, 45432 on Thursday, December 14 at 12 PM. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of the service on Thursday. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery following the funeral. Contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Jean's memory.



