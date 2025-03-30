Nixon, Terri Bastin



On Wednesday, March 26th, 2025, Terri B. Nixon of Fairborn passed away unexpectedly at Ohio State University Medical Center at the age of 66. Terri was a beloved mother, grandma, daughter, sister, and friend.



Terri was born August 31, 1958, in Xenia, Ohio. She was the youngest child of the late Bobby and Doris (Frazier) Bastin.



Terri graduated from Park Hills High School in 1976 and attended the University of Cincinnati for Art Design. Terri and Michael (Mike) Nixon were married on September 22, 1979, for forty-two years, until Mike's death in 2022. Mike and Terri, eighth-grade sweethearts, had four daughters: Ashley Nixon (David Graffeo), Marrisa Brickey (Scott), Michaela Wehr (David), and Laura Truelove (Brian).



Terri retired from WPCU after nearly 20 years of service and dedicated herself to the care of her husband, Mike. Since his passing, she has spent her time mostly with her beloved dachshund puppies (Lizzie & Sandie) and in-laws Pat and Lee Siler. Her favorite hobbies included interior decorating, reading, sewing, gardening, and feeding the wild birds and squirrels. She volunteered with her daughter's Girl Scout troops and helped teach children at East Elementary to read. The most sacred part of her heart held her late miniature dachshund, Mollie.



She is survived by her sister Deborah Snavely (Daniel) and four daughters. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Bailey, Owen, Brycen, Ethan, Lucas, Gwendolyn, Zachary, Darcy, Christian, Emilynne, and Natalie. She is also survived by several in-laws, nieces, and a nephew.



Terri wished to not have a funeral, but family will celebrate her with a meal on Memorial Day weekend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Greene County Public Library.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com