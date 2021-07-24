NIXON, Judy

NIXON (Miller), Judy Kay



72, of Springfield, passed away July 21, 2021, in her home



surrounded by her family. She was born January 18, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of Harvey and Jeanne (Rankin) Miller. Judy graduated from Springfield South H.S., class of 1967. She was an avid fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball, and she loved horses, bingo, and gambling at the casinos. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Monte Nixon; two children, Shawn (Gina) Nixon and Dawn (Brad) Littler; five grandchildren, Cody Nixon, Haley Littler, Hayden Littler, Skylar Nixon, and Tanner Nixon; good friends, Sherree Myers, Lou Yoder, and Judy Crabill; nieces and nephews, Jeanne (Nate) Black, Joan (Mikey) Pemberton, Rod (Kim) Yates, Shad (Renita) Pemberton, Razz (Roziland) Pemberton; great-nephew, JR Yates; and several others. She was preceded in death by siblings, Joan Sterling, Carol Pemberton, Max Miller, and Norma Boggs; nephew, Jerry Yates; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Janie Brewer officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Condolences may be shared at



