Niswonger, Larry Gene



Niswonger, Larry G., 79, of Dublin, Ohio passed away April 29, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Madonna (Myers) Niswonger and father-in-law Robert L. Hooper. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Gloria K. (Hooper), daughter Tina (Terry) Lyden, son Jason (Stephanie) Niswonger, granddaughter Rachel Lyden, brothers Gary and Jerry Niswonger, sister Teresa (Jim) Philomeno, mother-in-law Eva Hooper, numerous nieces and nephews as well as an extensive group of friends and extended family.



Larry was born June 16, 1944, in Greenville, Ohio, later moving to Vandalia where he attended Vandalia Butler High School graduating in 1962. He began his career at Western Electric prior to transferring to the AT&T National Product Training Center in Dublin, Ohio. He retired in 2001 after 39 years.



Larry enjoyed family time, travel, spending time outdoors, his Facebook friends, and the revolving door of rescue cats.



Larry chose to be an organ donor. His corneas will provide the gift of sight to others.



A memorial service celebrating Larry's life will be held at Polk Grove United Church of Christ 9190 Frederick Pike Dayton, Ohio on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 2-5 pm. Visitation will begin at 2 pm followed by a celebration of life service. The family will host a reception with light refreshments immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Polk Grove United Church of Christ General Fund, or a charity of your choice.



