NIMOCK, Martha

Martha Agnes McGowan



Age 100, departed Dec. 3, 2022. As a young woman, she undertook training to become a beautician and practiced this trade for more than 70 years. Agnes served faithfully in three churches: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and lastly Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Survived by her twin sister, Mary Gladys Wilson, Ventura, California; daughters Jonell Nimock, Evanston, Illinois, and Helen Nimock Carpenter, Dayton, Ohio; son, Evangelist Joe N. (Annette) Nimock DeSoto, Texas; 2 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Preceded in death by her loving husband Joe N. Nimock Sr. Visitation 9:30-10 AM, Wednesday, Dec. 14th at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Service follows at 10AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



