NILES, Harry Gene



Age 89, of Centerville (formerly of Fairborn), passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton with his family by his side. He was born February 18, 1933, to Mabel and Harry Niles, Sr.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years Connie (Rhoades) Niles, son Mark Niles, daughter-in-law Barbara Niles, three sisters Lavonne Barton, Onilee Weatherhead, and Armadene West. Harry is survived by his two daughters Jennifer (Jim) Hilt, Kim (Steve) Jones, and three grandchildren Joshua Niles, Jared Niles and Nicholas Buckingham.



Harry graduated from Milton Union High School in 1951 and served four years in the USAF. He began his career in 1956 in the financial industry. He and Connie raised their family in Fairborn where he was known and loved as the community banker. He retired from Fifth Third Bank in Fairborn in 1995.



Harry was a dedicated supporter of WSU Basketball and an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was an avid cyclist and participated for 20 years in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. They were active members of the First Baptist Church in Fairborn. Harry loved his volunteer work at the Carillon Park for many years.



He was well known for his crystal blue eyes, lovable charm and quick one-liners.



Harry chose to donate his body to Wright State University Anatomical Program. Family will be holding a private service to celebrate his life. They would love for you to share a memory, picture, or condolences at www.ConnorandKoch.com.

