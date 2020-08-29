Niedbalski, Nicholas

NIEDBALSKI, PhD, Nicholas Paul Nicholas Paul Niedbalski, PhD, age 32, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in a vehicular accident in Clark County, Ohio. Nick was born in Lansing, MI. Nick and his family moved to Washington state, where he graduated from Issaquah High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at Gonzaga University, then obtained Master's and Doctoral degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University. Nick was married to Danielle Dominique Dukes of Fairborn, Ohio. They were married on Jan. 2, 2018, in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Nick was a researcher for the United States Air Force Research Laboratory/RQQ Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio where he managed several high-profile projects and even gained a rare government patent. When it came to matters of the heart, Nick's mom was his lifelong mentor. He had immense curiosity about the intricacies of human emotions, relationships, spiritual matters and loved to discuss these issues with her. There was a special relationship between Nick and his younger brother Greyson. Their relationship matured as they got older and remained a close bond despite the distance life forced on them. Enjoying outdoor activities with his dad was one of the things Nick loved about living in the Pacific Northwest. In addition to Danielle, Nick leaves his wife's parents, Robert and Charida Dukes, his wife's siblings, Tiffany (Gary) Lettice and Marcel Dukes; his parents, Robert Paul Niedbalski, D.O., Lynn Hughes-Niedbalski, D.O.; his brother, Greyson Niedbalski; grandmothers, Connie Niedbalski and Joanne Hughes; Aunt, Linda Niedbalski, Aunt, Lori Hughes; Uncle, Leonard Niedbalski and Uncle, David Hughes and cousins, Alli and Emma Hughes. The family suggests memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity. There will be a virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 4:00 until 5:30 PM. For more information about the Celebration of Life Service please visit https://www.beltonstroup.com/obituary/Nicholas-Niedbalski

