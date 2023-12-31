Nickell, Sharon K.



Sharon K. Nickell 70, of New Carlisle, passed away at home surrounded by family on December 26, 2023. She was born in Rensselaer, Indiana on October 19, 1953, to the late William & Iris Miller. She worked at Delphi and Dayton Children's Medical Center for many years. Sharon enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crafting, scrapbooking, stamping, knitting, sewing & crochet. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She loved entertaining and spending time with her family and friends and would turn any gathering into a party. Sharon enjoyed dancing and was dancing till the end. She is survived by her son Christopher Musick; daughter Kelly (Justin) Wolfe and sister, Gail (Billy) Smith; grandson who meant the world to her, Mason Wolfe; cousins, Larry Pugh & Cathy Phillips and many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Nickell; brothers, Terry Miller, Kim Miller, and Scotty Miller; former husband, Randy Kramer. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 6-8 pm and on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 11-11:30 am with the service following at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





