Nickell, Priscilla

Nickell (Bley), Priscilla Marie



Priscilla Nickell age 85 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Saturday June 14, 2025 at her home. She was born on January 19, 1940 the daughter of Carl W. and Hattie Marie (Schoff) Bley Jr. On October 27, 1956, in Liberty, Indiana she married Jimmie D. Nickell and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2013. Priscilla was a member of the One Church (LBC) and the Valley Chapel Church for many years. She enjoyed attending church activities and activities at the Fairfield Senior Center.



Survivors include two children, Gary (Judy) Nickell and Debbie (Bob) Sloan; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Lovett, Lauren (Philip) Panourgias, Stephen (Leilani) Sloan, and Daniel (Natalie) Sloan; a great grandchild, Claire Lovett; a sister, Mary Lou Keifer.



Besides her Husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 sisters ; and 1 brother.



Special thanks to Dr. E. Roper and Hospice of Cincinnati.



Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Thursday June 19, 2025 in the One Church (LBC) 460 Symmes Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Visitation will be from 12:30PM-1:30PM Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials are suggested to One Church or Hospice of Cincinnati. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





