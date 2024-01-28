Nichols, Pauline

Nichols (McDonald), Pauline



Pauline McDonald Nichols of Orchard Park, New York, passed away on January 12, 2024, surrounded by her family, in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 77. Pauline was born in Dayton, Ohio, graduated from St. Louis University, worked as a registered nurse, and devoted much of her life to raising her five children. Pauline will be remembered fondly as a compassionate and selfless mother, devoted and loving wife, and caring sister and friend. Pauline is survived by her husband Robert; her children Julie (Malcolm) Matthews, Catherine (Adam) Jones, Jennifer (Mark) Williams, and William (Carrie) Nichols, and eleven cherished grandchildren; her sisters Pamela Powers and June (Ken) Haverland, her brother-in-law Ronald Moser, her sister-in-law Barbara Holmes, her brother-in-law William (Helen) Nichols, and a host of caring nieces and nephews. Pauline is preceded in death by her daughter Kristin, her sister Maureen Moser, her mother Eleanor Schneider McDonald, her father Dr. Arthur McDonald, her brothers-in-law Jack Powers and Ted Nichols, and her niece Elizabeth Holmes.



A private celebration of life will be held in Orchard Park this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pauline's name to CurePSP.



