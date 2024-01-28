Nichols, Nancy

Nichols (Poff), Nancy Joyce



Nancy Joyce Nichols (Poff), 68, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away January 3, 2024. Nancy grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio where she graduated from high school in 1974. Nancy married her husband Bruce in 1976 and they spent many years traveling the country, enjoying the outdoors and hiking many trails. Nancy and Bruce were foster parents and then built their family, with children Tara, Audrey and Gerad. Nancy was a devoted full time mother, always involved at the schools, PTO, sports mom, Girl Scout troop leader and keeping a loving home where everyone was welcome. Nancy had a bit of a shoe problem, and after raising her family spent 18 years working at DSW trading part time hours for shoes, making many special friends and great memories while doing it. After retiring in 2018, Nancy devoted herself to being a full time grandmother, always loving on all of her grandchildren and making sure she was at every concert, play and game. Nancy was a HUGE UD flyers fan, and loved spending her summers for the past 30+ years poolside at Eastview Recreation Center. Nancy is survived by her husband Bruce, children Tara, Audrey and Gerad, grandchildren Kierra, Bentley, Linkin, Scarlett, Lillian, Belle, Ari, Max, Cooper, Nevaeh, and Emery, sisters Terri Elsman, Debbie Randolph and brother Skip Poff, mother-in-law Patricia Nichols brothers/sisters-in-law Rick (Debbie), Mike, Jana (John), Gary, Penny (Kurt), Patti (Frannie), Molly (Buddy), Nick and many great lifelong friends. Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents Shirley and Dale Poff, brothers-in-law Carl Elsman and Jim Randolph, father-in-law A.J. Nichols sister-in-law Patty Nichols and her long time friend Beverly White. Nancy will be so missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. After courageously fighting her battle with Alzheimer's, she succumbed to the disease, surrounded by her family at Hospice of Dayton. A special thank you to those that helped with Nancy's care. Patty Nichols, Frannie Sipple, Jan Yoder, Tara Nichols, Ben McCarthy, Kierra McCarthy, Mike White, Meghan White, Dan Kenny and Mike Nichols stayed by Nancy's side and provided Bruce with the gift of time. A celebration of life will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432) on February 2nd, Nancy's birthday, with visitation from 4-6 p.m. and service at 6 p.m.



