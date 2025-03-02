Nichols, Mary Jeannine



Mary Jeannine Nichols (nee Gunning) age 94 of Fairfield passed away February 27, 2025. She was born September 20, 1930, in Dayton, Kentucky the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice (nee Schreiber) Gunning. Raised by her late Uncle Paul and late Aunt Loraine Gunning, she grew up with two of her cousins, which she considered her siblings. On September 17, 1955, in Dayton, Kentucky she married Ronald G. Nichols. She worked for many years in retail, retiring from McAlpin's. Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, and is survived by her two sons, Timothy (Barbara) Nichols, and Todd Nichols; two daughters, Kathleen (Frank) Bauer and Kelly (Mark) Camm; four grandchildren Rona (Matt) Kreamer, Rachel (Vanius) Horton, Tracey (Craig) Conley, and Brian Camm; five great-grandchildren; and her special cousins, Elaine Shaefer and William Gunning. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Rd. Cincinnati 45240 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00AM with Father Peter St. George officiating. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to CISE, 100 E. 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 (cisekids.org).



