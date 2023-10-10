Nichols, Gary Allyn



Gary Allyn Nichols, 75, of Fairfield Township, passed away on October 2, 2023. He was born on October 29, 1947, in Cleveland, OH to Basil "Bud" and Pauline (Kozak) Nichols, both of whom preceded him in death. Gary was also preceded in death by his sister Linda Nichols and son Jason France. Gary was a devoted husband to Laura (Kill) Nichols, brother to Penny Nichols, and a loving father to Robin Nichols Delaughter, Mark (Rachel) Nichols, Kristin (Raymond) Bramblett, and Kari France. He was also a cherished grandfather to Dean (Emily) Delaughter, Jason France II, Miranda and Kendall Nichols, Audrey and Joel Bramblett, and Jack Lazroff.



Gary was a proud Army Veteran! After his military service, he pursued higher education at Kent State. Gary then embarked on a successful career, first with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and later with Cincinnati Insurance Companies, where he dedicated his time and efforts from 1978 until his retirement in January 2014.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 5th, at the Fairfield Community Arts Center from 2 to 6pm. Please come with your favorite Gary story to share starting at 3:30. The family will be providing a light lunch and beverages. Gary would want to keep this casual so please no suits! His greatest wish would be for you to attend in Cleveland Browns gear (or Ohio State).



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to Hospice of Hamilton in memory of Gary.



Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His memory will forever remain in our hearts.



