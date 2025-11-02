Nicholas Kossoudji

Kossoudji, Nicholas D. "Nick"



KOSSOUDJI, Nicholas D. "Nick" age 78, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 30, 2025. Nick was the owner of Nick's Hamburgers in Paros Greece for many years, and a longtime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Demetrius & Athena Kossoudji; sisters, Toula Stamm, Bessie Griffith, Margie Polites and brother, Peter. He is survived by his brothers, Ted (Joy) and Chris (Paula), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services 10AM Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 AM until service time. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Nick's memory.



