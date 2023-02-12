NEWTON, Krista M. "Kris"



December 29, 1953 - February 6, 2023



69, passed away at her home in The Villages, FL, on February 6th after battling an aggressive mutant cancer for two years. Kris was born in 1953 to Adrian and Marie Flaig in Hamilton, Ohio. Always an enthusiastic learner, she graduated Salutatorian from Stephen T. Badin High School in 1971 and Salutatorian from Albany State University with an MBA. She retired as Director of Finance for the City of Albany, Georgia, in 2013. After retirement, Kris and her husband, Tom, moved to The Villages where she spent her time relaxing, reading, volunteering, cooking with Tom and playing games and spending time with family. Kris is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Tom Newton, a union that produced two daughters, Jennifer (Oliver Neal) Newton, who lives in Summerfield, Florida, and Casey Newton, who lives in Leesburg, Georgia. In addition to her children, Kris' memory is lovingly cherished by her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matthew) Maynard, Alex Newton, and Victoria Newton. She is also survived by her sister, Debbie (Gary) Burns and her aunt Linda Boggs Stricker-Johnston. It was Kris' wish to be cremated and not to have a formal memorial service to grieve her leaving. She would rather her family and friends remember her long and happy life instead. Kris hoped that all who loved her and her family remember her life with joy, love and laughter. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Kris and her family ask that you donate to your favorite charity in her name.

