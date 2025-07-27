Newton, James David



James David Newton, 52, of Fairborn, passed away at home with family nearby on July 23, 2025, after a short battle with cancer. David was born on December 30, 1972, in Gainesville, Florida to James Henry Newton, PhD and Christina Harbison Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents, a beloved aunt Jessie Harbison Sheldon and his second wife Mary Michele Newton. He worked for many years as a self-employed roofer and later at Unibilt Custom Homes. He leaves behind his children, Lydia (Michael) Pritchard and Julie Newton, and their mother Maranda (Mandy) Scott Gilbert, a granddaughter Amelia, a sister Pauline (Scott) Fletcher, a niece and nephew. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon will be assisting David's family with his final wishes. A memorial service will be held at the First Heavy Metal Church of Christ of Dayton at 1048 Patterson Road on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 1:00pm. Dress is casual. You are encouraged to wear a concert T-shirt. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to consider donating to The First Heavy Metal Church of Christ www. (https://www.heavymetalchurch.com/).



