NEWTON, Arthur Lamar "Art"



Passed away on Wednesday February 23, 2022, at home in West Carrollton. He was born on September 30, 1938, in



Clifton, TX, to the late Ralph and Miriam Newton of Corpus Christi, TX. Art is survived by his two daughters: Debbie DeLuca (Brian) of Tampa, FL, and Barbie Newton, of Redington Beach, FL; one grandson, Adam Snow; and great-granddaughter, Allie. He



also leaves behind his beloved brother, Marion Newton of



Victoria, TX. Art served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, after graduating from Ray High School in 1957, where he played in the band. Art was employed at Kimberly Clark, and retired from Inland/General Motors Third St. plant in 2004, as an



Electrician. Art's passion for airplanes and flying is only slightly second to the joy he took spending time with his dear friends and loved ones at the Moraine Airpark. Art's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1-3 pm at Moraine Airpark 3800 Clearview Rd, Dayton, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

