Newsome, Glenda
Glenda Newsome, age 66, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, February 20, 2025. Funeral service 1 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am - 1 pm. The family will receive friends from 12 pm - 1 pm.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral