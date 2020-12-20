NEWMAN, Martha

NEWMAN (Becker),



Martha A.



Age 83, of Kettering passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, from COVID-19. She was the oldest of eight



children and attended St.



Anthony parish and grade school. Martha was a 1955 graduate of Julienne High School. She proudly received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics in 1985 from the University of Dayton, going back for her degree



after 21 years. Martha worked hard to raise five children, and after college graduation, took on a career as a Bridal Consultant. She worked at Elder-Beerman, Lazarus and JCPenney's Bridal Salons throughout the years before retiring. She was a charter member for over 50 years with Xi Kappa Sorority in Dayton. She was a breast cancer survivor and always a huge supporter and volunteer for the American Heart Association. Martha enjoyed taking pictures and preserving memories in her photo albums. She adored all kinds of music, concerts, food of all kinds, playing bridge and other card games, being with her family and traveling. She was a season ticketholder for UD Basketball since 1969 when the stadium was built and enjoyed watching and cheering on the Flyers for many years. Martha was a devout Catholic and member of Ascension



Parish in Kettering. She was a loving wife of 54 years to her husband, Ronald before his passing in 2013. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always had a way of telling everyone to "just be sweet," get along with each other, eat everything on your plate, and never give up. Martha's body may have failed her, but she will forever be known as an incredibly positive and strong-minded woman who prided herself on balancing her checkbook to the penny.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Alvira Becker; her husband, Ronald; brothers, Donald,



Herbert, Norman and Edward.



Martha is survived by her brothers, Frederick and Richard; and her only sister, Virginia Paquette; her five children; son,



Christopher Newman and his wife Susan; daughter, Linda



Thomas and her husband, Randel and their sons, Matthew and Nicholas; son, Mark Newman and his daughters, April Newman and her partner Bryan Bailey and Autumn Hildebrand, her husband, John and their children, Brice, Braeden, John Patrick, Holli, Chase and Everly; son, Michael Newman and his wife, Tammy and his son, Daniel and; daughter, Laura White and her husband, Jason and their children, Nathan, Lindsey and Emily. A private service was held Saturday,



December 19 at 2:30 pm at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409, (937) 401-4860, www.heart.org. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

