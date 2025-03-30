Newlin, Christine "Tina"



Christine "Tina" Newlin passed away on Sunday March 23, 2025. She was born December 19, 1943, in Bennettsville, SC to parents Ansel and Christine (Cook) Rogers. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Joseph Newlin, her son, John (Susan) Newlin, their sons, Jack and Scott, her daughter, Sarah (Brad) Sims, their daughter, Delainie and granddaughter, Ella, her son, David (Christy) and their sons, Blake and Brady. Tina was a true Educator. From Maple Park to Carousel Nursey School to Mt. Pleasant Children's Village to Abilities First to Cincinnati State and finally Miami University Middletown she spent her years teaching and training teachers of young children. Tina was involved in numerous community groups including DAR, AAUW, Phi Beta Psi and Delta Kappa Gamma serving as an officer in many of them. She was a true giver of her time and heart to these organizations and others. She was also involved with the Middletown Community Foundation Scholarship Program. Tina was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Middletown, where she sang in the choir and volunteered her time over the years in many capacities. Tina will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a treasured friend to many and always saw the best in everyone. She always went above and beyond and lived a very full life. She will forever be missed. A Memorial Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 2:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carpenter Scholarship, c/o the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com