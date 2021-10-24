NEWLAND, Opal R.



Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at The Legacy at Liberty Ridge in West Chester. She was born on June 1, 1933, in Hindman, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Claude and



Helen (Moore) Ramey. She was the second youngest of twelve children. On April 17, 1956, she married Arthur Boone Newland and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2018. Opal was an educator in the Edgewood School District having taught for over 32 years. She is survived by her son, Michael Newland; and brother, Jennings Ramey. She was also preceded in death by ten siblings. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will be at 1 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Botts



officiating. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation or The Trilogy Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com