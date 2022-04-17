NEWLAND, Floyd W. "Buck"



79, of Brighton, passed away April 12, 2022, at Mount



Carmel Grove City. He was born April 11, 1943, in Springfield to Everett N. and Emiline (Buck) Newland. Buck was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of ARCA, the Union Club, International Harvester Chapter 3, and a longtime member of Miami Valley Steam Threshers Assoc. His passions were racing and antique tractors. Survivors include his children, Richard Newland of Brighton, OH, Robbie (Dave) Bradford of Devils Elbow, MO, Rita (Jeff) Riddle of Chesapeake, VA, and Robert Newland of Brighton; mother of his children, Renie Newland; grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Jake, Joey, Jaycie, and Josh; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was



preceded in death by his brother, Burrell Buck, and his



parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com