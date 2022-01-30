NEWKOLD, Julia Alice "Judy"



86, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022, at Brighton Gardens of Dayton while



under hospice care.



Judy is survived by her children and their spouses Richard and Ulrike Newkold of Hilo,



Hawaii, Catherine Newkold of Oakwood, Ohio, Maureen



Yuhas of Xenia, Ohio, Thomas and Larisa Newkold of Troy, Michigan, son-in-law Scot Dobbins of Orlando, Florida, and



Joseph and Julie Newkold of Waynesville, Ohio; by her grandchildren Tess Newkold, Max Rotzler, Daniel and Katy Yuhas, Lena Newkold, Katerina Newkold, Alex, Nick and Josh Newkold. Her husband Dick Newkold, daughter Christine



Dobbins, son-in-law Steve Yuhas, and brother Bernard "Barney" Ruemping passed before her.



A 1953 graduate of Patterson Cooperative High School Judy immediately went to work for AT&T. She owned a brand new 1956 Chevrolet before she and Dick married in 1957. She and Dick raised six children and somehow brought them up to



become two attorneys, two electrical engineers and two M.B.A.s. She was the best cheerleader, confessor, correspondent, chauffeur and friend one could have. She and Dick managed to see much of this beautiful world. They traveled countless miles in their recreational vehicles meeting friends and family along the way. They cherished and maintained their weekly date night over their entire marriage of 53 years.



Although she battled dementia, she never lost her sense of humor, her good spirits, and her will to fight for what is right. She always had a smile on her face, kind words for those around her, and cared intensely for her children, grandchildren and friends. She, like our father, will continue to try to make us better people whenever she appears in our thoughts and dreams.



The family is especially grateful to the amazing professionals at Brighton Gardens who cared for our mother as if she were one of their own family and family physician Dr. Anjana Shah who spent countless hours helping Mom. Thank you all!



In her final gift she, like our father, donated her body to the WSU Medical School, so there will be no funeral. However, family and friends are invited to celebrate Judy at an informal memorial gathering on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cox Arboretum, in the Fifth/Third Room, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Food and refreshments as well as fun and loving stories about Judy will be provided.

