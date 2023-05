Newkirk (Newkirk), Erin Wyn



Erin went to Heaven Apr 28, 2023 due to surgical complications. She is survived by her husband Larry "Toby" Tobias, her son Derek Munn, family and countless friends.



Celebration of Life will be held May 20, 2023 at Xenia Grace Chapel, 100 Grace Dr, Xenia, OH 45385 on Saturday, May 20, 2023 with visitation at 1pm and service at 2pm.



Additional details at Facebook Erin Newkirk Memorial Page.