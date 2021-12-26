Hamburger icon
NEUMEISTER, David

NEUMEISTER,

David Haller

On 12/18/21, David Haller Neumeister of Middletown, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Butler Warren County. He is preceded by his parents, John and Marietta (Hetherington) Neumeister, brother, Ernest, and best friend, Bert Gibson. He is survived by his daughter and granddaughter Leah

(Patrick) and Vivien Walsh, his brother John Neumeister and family, and the Gibson family. At his request, there will be no service. As a memorial, please spend time with friends and family, enjoy the outdoors, eat good food, or do something that you love.

