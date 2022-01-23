NEUHAUSER, Stephen Franklin



Age 67, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Kettering Medical Center and DaVita Dialysis Center for their kindness and compassionate care of Stephen. Family will greet friends 11AM-1PM on Saturday, January 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral services will begin at 1PM at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made online to



www.pandasnetwork.org in Stephen's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com