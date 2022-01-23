Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

NEUHAUSER, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NEUHAUSER, Stephen Franklin

Age 67, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Kettering Medical Center and DaVita Dialysis Center for their kindness and compassionate care of Stephen. Family will greet friends 11AM-1PM on Saturday, January 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral services will begin at 1PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made online to

www.pandasnetwork.org in Stephen's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
PRIM, Rita
3
POEHLMANN, Kelsi
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
RICHARDS, BARBARA
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top