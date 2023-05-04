Neufarth, Richard Joseph



Richard Joseph Neufarth, beloved husband of 35 years to Carol Neufarth. Loving father of Jenny (Tim) Hansford and Richard (Carmen) Neufarth. Stepfather of Andrew (Missy) Chafin. Caring grandfather of Abby, Thomas, Lindsay, Samuel and Matthew. Step grandfather of Cody, Nate, Calvin, Andrea, Sebastian and Nicolas. Step great-grandfather of Reese Walker. Preceded in death by his parents Florence and Walter Neufarth and his siblings Donald Neufarth and Carol Leonard. Dick passed away April 29, 2023, at the age of 78. Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Breath of Life Fund, care of Dr. Maria Budev A 90, Cleveland Clinic 9500 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44195

