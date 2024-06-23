Netzley, Carolyn Louise



Carolyn Louise Netzley, age 76 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024. She was a graduate of Colonel White High School class of 1965 and Bowling Green State University with a Bachelors in Home Economics. Carolyn was a longtime and active member of Englewood United Methodist Church where she had served as the wedding coordinator and helped with vacation bible school. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Dayton Victory Chapter. Carolyn was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and bible studies. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: David and Kathleen Netzley, nieces: Sarah (Ryan) Coon, Rebekah Netzley, nephew: Stephen Netzley and great nephew: Matthew Roy Coon. She was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth M. and Helen Marie (Griffiths) Netzley. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Englewood United Methodist Church (107 N. Walnut St., Englewood) with Pastor Norman Moxley II officiating. Interment will follow the service at Newcomer Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com