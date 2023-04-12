Nesbitt, Harry



Harry Nesbitt, age 76, of Ross, Ohio passed away on April 9, 2023 at Woodland Country Manor. He was born on August 27, 1946, in Mt. Carmel, Indiana, the son of Guy and Cora (Patterson) Nesbitt. He was employed for many years at DuBois Chemical Company. He attended First Baptist Church of Hamilton and Ross Christian Church. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Nesbitt; two daughters, Melissa (Lewis) Duke and Tiffany (Steve) Jordon; granddaughters, Brittany (Austin) Feare and Siera (Sean), Aubrie, and Laney Jordon; two great granddaughters, Cora and Daisy; many brothers, sisters, and other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at Ross Christian Church, 3756 Herman Road, Ross, OH on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5  8 PM. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at the church at 1:30 PM with burial following in Venice Cemetery in Ross. The funeral service will be live-streamed on YouTube (search Ross Christian Church). The family would like to thank Woodland Country Manor for providing such loving support and care to not only Harry but them as well. They went above and beyond and treated them like family. He was loved by the staff and always cracking jokes with them. If desired, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hamilton or to Ross Christian Church. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

