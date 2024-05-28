Neroni, Peter Joseph "Pete"



Neroni, Peter J., age 91 passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024. Pete was a graduate of John Carroll University. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Pete was an Executive Vice President at Dayco/Day International Corporation and held a patent for an invention. He especially loved time spent with family, backgammon, gin rummy and golf where he recorded two holes in one. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Decenzio and Maria Neroni; and by siblings, Anne Ambrose, Josephine Cipriani, and Delia DelBrocco. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara. Also surviving is a daughter, Barbara (Thomas) Murphy; three sons, Michael, Mark, and Tim Neroni; grandchildren, Kelly, Sean, Peter, Megan, Jon and Lauren; six great grandchildren, and two sisters, Mary Jane Kozlowski and Gloria Madonia. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church on Friday beginning at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Women's Care Center Cincinnati, 935 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205 www.supportwomenscarecenter.org or Christ Child Society of Dayton, P.O. Box 292058, Dayton, OH 45429 www.christchildsocietyofdayton.org Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



