Nelson, Victor E.



Age 79, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com