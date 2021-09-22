NELSON, Ruth

NELSON (Kohl), Ruth M.



96, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born on



November 22, 1924, in Evansville, to Henry and Bertha (Heinz) Kohl.



Ruth was very involved with St. John's United Church of Christ. She loved gardening and spending time with her grandkids. Ruth also loved to volunteer to cook meals with her friends at the White Shrine. She and grandpa spent their winters at the Fun and Sun Resort in Florida, enjoying times spent there with their friends. Ruth also enjoyed reading and playing cards.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; and son, Greg Nelson.



She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Nelson (Jim Spickelmire); daughter-in-law, Denise Nelson; grandson, Jason Cullum (Ann); granddaughter, Amanda Moore (Adam); grandsons, Sean Nelson (Jenn), Bryan Nelson (Emily), Andy Nelson



(Megan), Zach Cullum (Christine), and Jacob Nelson



(Christine); granddaughter, Kristin Jones (Adam); and grandson, Darren Hopkins (Lauren); nineteen great-grandchildren; and niece, Judy Mefford.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Alexander Memorial Park Heritage Chapel with Pastor and grandson, Jason Cullum officiating. Entombment will follow. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until



service time at the Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 3015 East New York Street, Suite A2 #285, Aurora, IL 60504 or



www.angelman.org.



Condolences may be offered at



www.AlexanderEastChapel.com