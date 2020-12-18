NELSON, Richard Lewis



Richard L. Nelson, Professor Emeritus, died at the age of 92 on December 14, 2020, at Woodland Country Manor.



He was born April 11, 1928, in Richmond, IN, to Leslie Wayne and Emma Elizabeth Nelson. The family moved to Hamilton, OH, when Dick was age nine. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1946, received Bachelor and Masters Degrees from the Ohio State University in 1950 and 1955 and a doctorate of Education Degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1961. On November 17, 1951, he married Marian Lewis at the Hamilton Presbyterian Church and they enjoyed 69 years together. To this union was added a daughter and granddaughter. He served in the U.S. Army as a physical reconditioning instructor at Fort Bragg, NC, hospital to rehabilitate wounded or injured service men. After discharge from the service and three years of high school teaching, in 1956, Dick accepted a position at Miami University of Ohio in the department of Health and Physical Education for Men. He was appointed Chair of the department in 1973 and four years later, he successfully joined the Men's and Women's Departments. He published numerous articles on teaching health, physical education, and gymnastics, and grants for drug education and dental health. His book on soccer was first published in 1964, by Wm C. Brown Co. and was republished and used by schools and universities for many years. As a long time teacher of Anatomy and Kinesiology, he taught 47 years as a Professor of Education at Miami and retired in 2004. He served many years as a working member of the American Heart Association of Cincinnati. He was Assistant Director of Hamilton City Playgrounds for ten years.



He greatly enjoyed his family, friends, pets, golf, bridge, sporting events, and cruises. He was a member and deacon of the Oxford Presbyterian Church. In 2003 he was inducted in the Hamilton City School District Athletic Hall of Fame.



He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, and a nephew, David W. Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Marian, daughter, Jody (Jim) Platt, granddaughter, Emily Platt, brother Charles Nelson, Masa Springs, Arizona, brother and sister-in-law David and Theresa Lewis of Milford, OH, niece, Nancy (Ernest) House and children Elizabeth and Erica of Cincinnati, OH.



Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013.

