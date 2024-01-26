Nelson, Patricia A.



78, of Dayton, Ohio sadly left us on January 22, 2024, following a short illness. She was born on March 25, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio. She was a long time member and faithful servant of Mt. Olivet COGIC. Patricia married the love of her life, Kenneth Nelson, on January 30, 1988, in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her mother Frances Alexander, her brother Talt Alexander and sister Ester Bailey. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, Adrian, Twana and Dwight Downey; one brother, Glen Alexander; special nephew Lester Carlton; and very dear friend Brother John Holt. Special thanks to the Memory Care staff at Friendship Village and the congregation of Mt. Olivet COGIC for all of their support. Funeral service will be held on January 29 at 12 noon at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton OH 45415. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



