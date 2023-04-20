Nelson, Kevin J.



NELSON, Kevin J. April 14, 2023 age 66, beloved husband of 36 years to Kimberly (nee Schmidt) Nelson; devoted father of Brittany (Paul) Demmy, Hailey (Logan) Fehrenbach and Molly (Jordan Karson) Nelson; loving grandfather of Louisa Demmy; predeceased by his father Martin Nelson; also survived by his mother, JoAnne Nelson and sisters, Amy (Kevin) Zook and Ellen (Timothy) Herget, as well as many very special brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews, and extended family.



The family will receive friends on Friday April 21, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 22, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. A private interment will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery in Yellow Springs.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tecumseh Council BSA, 326 S. Thompson Avenue, Springfield, OH 45506 -or- Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225 -or- Faith Community United Methodist Church, Xenia. To view full obituary and leave a condolence for the family visit www.BeltonStroup.com

