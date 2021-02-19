NELSON, Camilla B.



Age 76 of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Sycamore



Hospital in Miamisburg, Ohio. She was born on March 31, 1944, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Harold and Lois (Emerick) Baker. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Schwarz. Camilla is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Harold Nelson; two sons, Adam Nelson and his wife, Betty Chan-Nelson, Joshua and his wife, Kelly Nelson; four grandchildren, Peyton,



Kathryn, Alexander and Parker Nelson. She was a graduate of The University of Dayton with a B.S. in Dietetics and worked as a Licensed Dietitian. Graveside services and interment will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Abbottsville Cemetery, 4135 OH-49, Abbottsville, Ohio 45304. If desired, contributions in memory of Camilla may be made to the Franklin/Springboro Food Bank. Memories or online condolences may be left for the family at



www.anderson-fh.com



