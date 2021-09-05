NELSON, Ann



Age 75 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on September 1, 2021, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born on December 28, 1945, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the daughter of William and Frances (Richmond) Woodard. She married Paige Ellsworth Nelson and he preceded her in death in June of 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Duane and Michael Gibson. She is



survived by her children, Scott Gibson, Greg (Layne) Gibson and Tracy (John Keechle) McGuire; grandchildren, Kimberly (Dustin) Cox, Johnathan Keechle, and Mike, Greg, Raychel, Ray, and Gage Gibson; great-grandchildren, Kaecie, Colton, and Katelynn Cox; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Wednesday from 11 am until the time of the service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolence may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

